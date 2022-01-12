NTSB investigating medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill

An investigation is underway into Tuesday’s crash of a medical helicopter outside a church in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby Township. Four people, including a child, were on board; none suffered life-threatening injuries, the authorities have said.

Thus far, the evidence points to the crash having been an accident, said Brian Rayner, a senior air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board. They are looking at the physical condition of the aircraft before it is removed from the street for even more review, including how the pilot dealt with the situation.

Rayner said that will include, “the environment clues … terrain, the air, the air traffic. And then, you know, what communications might have been going on inside that airspace, what equipment, what certificates, that sort of thing are required to operate inside that environment.”

The evidence gathering is well underway, he said in a morning briefing Wednesday at the scene in front of Drexel Hill United Methodist Church on Burmont Road.

“We’re collecting witness and video evidence that describes the helicopter maneuvering erratically, for lack of a better term, and then descending,” Rayner said, noting that the crash took place toward the end of the trip.

“Preliminary radar data shows the helicopter in a just a laser-straight course line, steady, [and that it] has been in altitude until it reached this local area,” he said.

The work Wednesday morning at the scene in Delaware County was preliminary to the aircraft being loaded onto a trailer to be transported to secure storage for more review, said Rayner.

“We’re just going to document the cockpit … all those things here, while the major components as found. We’re going to do our best to get the helicopter out here today, and then we’ll do a more detailed examination,” said.