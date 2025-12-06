From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy this week led a petition that was sent to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, urging for nationwide monitoring of microplastics in public drinking water.

The tiny particles come from a variety of plastic products and can contaminate soil, air, food and water. Once ingested, they can bioaccumulate in the body.

There currently are no federal regulations for microplastics in public drinking water, and most water providers don’t monitor for these contaminants.

“We deserve to better understand the potential for microplastics contamination in our drinking water,” Murphy said in a statement.

The petition, signed by six other governors, including Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, requests the EPA to include microplastics in its Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule.

The program allows the EPA to collect contaminant data and decide whether to restrict them in drinking water. The agency will soon release its sixth version of the rule, which will add 30 contaminants to the list by 2027.

Health experts say microplastics monitoring would help them better understand the potential harms, and lead to standards that protect public health.

“We need more epidemiological studies. In order to do epidemiological studies, you need the exposure data,” said Philip Demokritou, a professor of nanoscience and environmental bioengineering at Rutgers University.

However, most water providers currently aren’t equipped to test for these pollutants, and scientists have yet to determine a safety threshold.

“It’s good to monitor, but that will open the can of worms in terms of, ‘What is the level that is safe?’ If we assume that we want zero microplastics, that will also decide the level of interventions and what technologies will be implemented to remove them from the drinking water,” Demokritou said. “Everyone is entitled to know what’s in the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe. But we need to be prepared, and discuss it and debate how we go about it.”