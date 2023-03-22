Church reduced to burned-out shell after massive 8-alarm fire in Florence Twp., New Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A church that was destroyed in a massive 8-alarm fire in New Jersey on Monday evening was still smoldering on Tuesday.

Chopper 6 was over the Fountain of Life Center located on the 2000 block of Columbus Road in Florence Township.

The daylight revealed the extent of damage to the house of worship. A burned-out shell was all that was left.

Smoke from smoldering flames was still rising from the debris.

The flames broke out around 6 p.m. Monday.