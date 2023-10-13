Farabee, Konecny score early as the Flyers spoil debut of Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent, 4-2

Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny scored in the first period, Carter Hart stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Thursday night in the opener for two teams looking to rebound from disappointing seasons.

The Blue Jackets lost their top defender, Zach Werenski, to a leg injury in the second period. The team said he had a quad contusion, but coach Pascal Vincent said it isn’t believed to be serious.

The Flyers ruined the Columbus coaching debut of Vincent as well as the first NHL game for Adam Fantilli, the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, who started at center on the Jackets’ third line.

Playing on his 19th birthday, Fantilli picked up his first NHL point with the primary assist on Jake Bean’s first-period goal. Patrik Laine also tallied for the Jackets.

Vincent was more than pleased with Fantilli, who is seen as a generational talent for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2020.

“I think this guy is a driver,” Vincent said of the teenager. “I think he’s a guy that will compete every shift. Everybody makes mistakes, (but) he never makes a mistake of not working. I’m really impressed with him.”

Elvis Merzlikins made 32 stops for Columbus.