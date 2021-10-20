NFL set to propose fix to race-norming in dementia testing

Amon Gordon has twice qualified for an advanced dementia award only to have the decision overturned for reasons that aren’t yet clear to them. His case remains on review before the federal appeals court in Philadelphia.

The NFL had agreed in June to halt the use of “race-norming,” which assumes Black players start with lower cognitive function. That makes it harder to show they suffer from a mental deficit linked to their playing days.

The binary scoring system in dementia testing — one for Black people, one for everyone else — was developed by neurologists in the 1990s as a crude way to factor in a patient’s socioeconomic background. Experts say it was never meant to be used to determine payouts in a court settlement.

Of the approximately 20,000 NFL retirees who have registered for the settlement program — which offers monitoring, testing, and, for some, compensation — more than 2,000 sought awards for early or advanced dementia.

Only 30% have gotten them. The awards average $715,000 for those with advanced dementia and $523,000 for those with early dementia.

The vast majority of the league’s players — 70% of active players and more than 60% of living retirees — are Black.

“If the new process eliminates race-norming and more people qualify, that’s great,” said Ken Jenkins, a Black NFL retiree who does not have an impairment but advocates for those who do.

“(But) we’re not going to get everything we wanted,” Jenkins, an insurance executive, said Tuesday. “We want full transparency of all the demographic information from the NFL — who’s applied, who’s been paid.”

He and other critics want to see a breakdown by race of the $821 million paid to date through the program. It’s not clear the court will make that data public, although he and others have also asked the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department to open an inquiry.

The issue first came to light in 2019, when former Steelers Najeh Davenport and Kevin Henry filed a civil rights lawsuit that exposed the unequal testing formula.