Former attorney general to hear appeal of Watson suspension

Due in part to a public outcry that the suspension was too light, the league appealed Robinson’s decision and wants Watson disciplined further.

“The NFL’s appeal addresses whether, based on the findings made by Judge Robinson, the discipline should be modified to include a professional evaluation and treatment as determined by medical experts, an appropriate fine, and a longer suspension,” the league said in a statement.

“Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Mr. Harvey’s written decision “will constitute the full, final and complete disposition of the dispute and will be binding upon the player(s), Club(s), and parties” to the CBA.

In her 16-page ruling, Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players Association, called Watson’s behavior “egregious” and “predatory.” The women alleged he sexually assaulted or sexually harassed them during massage therapy sessions when the quarterback played for the Houston Texans.

The former federal judge concluded that Watson violated the league’s policy by engaging in unwanted sexual contact with another person, endangering the safety and well-being of another person and undermining the league’s integrity.

However, in imposing the suspension, Robinson pointed out flaws in the league’s guidelines for player misconduct, which limited her authority to penalize him.

Robinson did stipulate in her punishment that Watson must use only club-approved massage therapists for the duration of his career.

The Browns traded three first-round draft picks in March to Houston and signed Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, to a five-year, $230 million contract. Because of the way Cleveland structured his contract, Watson stood to forfeit only $345,000 under Robinson’s ruling.

The 26-year-old has continued to practice with the Browns, who are again in a wait-and-see mode after thinking they might only be without Watson for six games. The outlook now isn’t nearly as clear for a team that had Super Bowl hopes after signing one of the league’s top QBs.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed.