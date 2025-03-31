From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Burlington County Institute of Technology, or BCIT, in Medford recently unveiled its renovated welding and heating, ventilation and cooling system shops, and a new video game design lab.

About 17 miles down the road, the Camden County Technical School’s, or CCTS, Pennsauken Campus expanded its culinary arts program.

These are just two of the many projects across the state that have benefitted from a 2018 bond measure that appropriated $350 million to expand county vocational schools and their programs.

Jackie Burke, executive director of the New Jersey Council of County Vocational-Technical Schools, which represents vocational-technical school districts in the state, said officials across the state gathered input on how to spend the money.

“They talked to employers, they talked to students and parents, they talked to everyone to see what the landscape is,” she said.