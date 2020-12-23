New Jersey, other states pass on climate-change plan for transportation

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

A regional plan to reduce carbon pollution from vehicles is off to an inauspicious start with only a trio of states and the District of Columbia agreeing this week to take part while eight states, including New Jersey, are holding off on joining the collaboration.

The Transportation & Climate Initiative would establish a cap on greenhouse emissions from cars, trucks and buses and require fuel distributors to pay for the right to bring gasoline into the region, a step likely to increase pump prices by at least 5 cents a gallon. The money raised would fund cleaner transportation alternatives, such as public transit and transition to zero-emission vehicles in participating states.

Modeled after the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a program that has successfully curbed emissions from power plants, this latest regional collaboration is viewed by many as the most effective way to modernize and decarbonize the transportation sector, which contributes roughly 40% of all global-warming pollution in New Jersey and elsewhere in the mid-Atlantic region.

Initially, the initiative could reduce carbon pollution from vehicles by 23% by 2032 and yield up to $3 billion in annual public-health benefits if all states implement the program, advocates say.

“It will be a game-changer,’’ said Janet Coit, director of Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management.

TCI supporters tried to minimize the lack of enthusiasm, noting other states could come back to the table as Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island begin implementing the program.

“We expect our numbers to grow significantly,’’ said Kathleen Theoharides, secretary of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. Besides New Jersey, the other states that have talked for months about joining the initiative include Delaware, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Virginia.

N.J. ‘exploring the option’

In a statement from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office, the state seems to remain committed to exploring the option of joining the regional initiative.

“With the majority of the state’s emissions coming from our transportation sector, we must focus on limiting the emissions through climate pollutant reduction regulations and investment in clean transportation,’’ said Alexandra Altman, deputy press secretary.

“While New Jersey will not be an initial signatory state in the TCI program, we will continue to evaluate its potential role in New Jersey’s climate change mitigation strategy,’’ she added.

In the statement, Murphy’s office signaled that it recognized opposition from environmental justice advocates who had lobbied the administration to reject the transportation initiative. They argued the cap-and-trade does little or nothing to mitigate pollution in communities with disproportionate impacts from poor air quality.