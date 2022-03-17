While New Jersey is ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees, should they need a place to go, it’s likely that will not happen. At least for now.

The White House expects most displaced Ukrainians will want to stay in neighboring countries in Europe. As of Tuesday, three million people have fled Ukraine to escape Russia’s invasion, according to Filippo Grandi, the high commissioner for refugees for the United Nations.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has offered his unwavering support for Ukraine. His administration has established a website – nj.gov/ukraine – as a portal for people to find organizations helping on the humanitarian front.

The governor also informed the Biden administration that the state stands ready to welcome any refugees that need a place to resettle.