The New Jersey Department of Human Services announced recently that it will reopen the Child Care Assistance Program, for a limited number of slots, with the goal of allowing new children into the program in January.

The program provides financial assistance for families to pay for child care. According to the First Five Years Fund, home-based child care in New Jersey could cost, on average, $12,502 a year or $1,042 a month. For center-based child care, it is $20,213 a year, or $1,684.

In August, the agency stopped accepting new applications because of limited funding. Children, who were already in the program, continued to receive assistance.

A webpage with updates on the program allows people to sign up to receive an alert when the applications open.

No additional money allocated to the program

Department spokesman Tom Hester said because of normal attrition, they now have open slots available. Gov. Phil Murphy allocated $79.5 million for the program in this year’s budget, which includes a $46 million increase. But a funding gap remains, in part, due to increased enrollment, according to a department press release.

State Sens. Angela McKnight and Britnee Timberlake and Asw. Shanique Speight said they would draft legislation to increase funding for the program.