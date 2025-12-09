Caring for Kids

New Jersey is reopening applications for child care assistance program in December

Applications were closed last August because of a funding gap. The state hopes to accept new children starting in January.

A Leap of Faith child care owner Melanie Thomas-Price works with fifth-grader Cameryn Jones

FILE - A child care owner works with a fifth-grader. (Cris Barrish/WHYY)

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The New Jersey Department of Human Services announced recently that it will reopen the Child Care Assistance Program, for a limited number of slots, with the goal of allowing new children into the program in January.

The program provides financial assistance for families to pay for child care. According to the First Five Years Fund, home-based child care in New Jersey could cost, on average, $12,502 a year or $1,042 a month. For center-based child care, it is $20,213 a year, or $1,684.

In August, the agency stopped accepting new applications because of limited funding. Children, who were already in the program, continued to receive assistance.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

A webpage with updates on the program allows people to sign up to receive an alert when the applications open.

No additional money allocated to the program

Department spokesman Tom Hester said because of normal attrition, they now have open slots available. Gov. Phil Murphy allocated $79.5 million for the program in this year’s budget, which includes a $46 million increase. But a funding gap remains, in part, due to increased enrollment, according to a department press release.

State Sens. Angela McKnight and Britnee Timberlake and Asw. Shanique Speight said they would draft legislation to increase funding for the program.

Related Content

Application window to open in December

Families who fall into a priority group will be among the first eligible to submit applications. Priority groups, according to state law, include families with children experiencing homelessness, children with special needs and children from households with very low income.

The program is funded to support 75,000 children. But Hester said the department is estimating that an additional 3,000–5,000 children can be served for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2026.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the program, New Jersey residents must meet income requirements and not have assets exceeding $1 million. The state has a web calculator to help a parent or guardian figure out income eligibility. Adults must also be working full-time, attending school full-time, in job training or have a full-time equivalent combination of these activities.

Children needing assistance must be up to 13 years old, or younger than 19 if they are mentally or physically incapable of self-care or are under protective supervision. They also must be U.S. citizens or qualified noncitizens and reside with the parent or legal guardian.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

family of four sunset

Caring for Kids

WHYY News explores foster care and adoption in our region and how communities may come together to support children.

View the series

You may also like

About P. Kenneth Burns

Kenneth Burns is WHYY’s New Jersey reporter.

Read more
P. Kenneth Burns poses for a photo at WHYY

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate