Neighbors and Newsroom Summit: A how-to on pitching the news media

Have you ever sent an email to a newsroom requesting coverage and never heard back? Or, maybe you’ve always desired to send correspondence to a journalist but couldn’t find the right words?

Reaching out to the news media to secure coverage of your cause, event or issue can seem daunting. But there are best practices that, if followed, can dramatically increase your chances of getting coverage and building a lasting relationship with editors and journalists.

At WHYY’s inaugural Neighbors and Newsroom Summit, which focused on building collaborations that better inform and engage South Jersey, we convened a panel of local editors and journalists — including our own Assistant News Director Katie Colaneri — to discuss the best practices on pitching the news media.

The Neighbors and Newsroom Summit was made possible by The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.

