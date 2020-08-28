NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

NBA players want change that makes their communities safer. They want people to vote — hopefully in their home arenas.

And they want to keep playing basketball.

Teams returned to the court Friday after the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed on commitments that made players comfortable continuing.

An emotional Chris Paul, the union president, detailed the events of the previous two days, when players upset by the latest police shooting of a Black man left them considering leaving the Disney campus and going home.

“We’re all hurt, we’re all tired of just seeing the same thing over and over again and everybody just expects us to be OK just because we get paid great money,” Paul said. “We’re human, we have real feelings and I’m glad that we got a chance to get in a room and talk with one another and not just cross paths and say good luck in your game today.”

All 13 teams remaining in the postseason scheduled practice Friday, though some declined to speak with reporters. Games are to resume Saturday.

During meetings among players and with coaches and owners, players discussed the need to go beyond words and create more actions, which were detailed in a joint statement by the league and the NBPA.