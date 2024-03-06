All-Star Tyrese Maxey is being evaluated for a concussion and will miss 76ers’ game at Brooklyn

All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is being evaluated for a concussion and will miss the Philadelphia 76ers’ game in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Maxey lost his balance on a drive Sunday in the third quarter of a game at Dallas and banged his head on another player’s knee. He left the game but was able to return and finish, scoring 24 points in the 76ers’ 120-116 victory.

However, he was added to the injury report Tuesday afternoon, leaving the 76ers without both of their All-Stars. Joel Embiid remains out after left knee surgery.

Former 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is out again for the Nets because of a pinched nerve in his lower back, the injury that sidelined him for 35 games earlier this season.