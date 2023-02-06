AP source: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is getting his wish and being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The Mavericks will trade Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks to the Nets, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move.

In return, Dallas will have another star-level player to pair alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic.