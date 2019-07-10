N.J. Senate passes bill exempting disabled veterans from beach buggy permit fees

A bill that would exempt disabled veterans from paying fees to obtain a beach buggy permit in New Jersey has passed the state Senate.

The bipartisan legislation, which is currently pending in the state Assembly, would grant free permits to disabled veterans, which the bill defines as any state resident “who has been honorably discharged from any branch of the United States Armed Forces and has been declared by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs as having any degree of service-connected disability.”

There are nearly 60,000 New Jersey veterans that are deemed disabled, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The bill would still require disabled veterans to abide by permit rules and not operate a beach buggy in municipalities that do not permit beach driving. Numerous municipalities and state parks allow motorists to operate vehicles on beaches with a permit.

Sen. Christopher J. Connors, Assemblyman Brian E. Rumpf, and Assemblywoman DiAnne C. Gove praised the action in the Senate.

“Exempting disabled veterans from paying for beach buggy permits is a small yet meaningful gesture of appreciation to these brave individuals in recognition of their service and sacrifice for our nation,” the legislators said.

“Certainly, we’re pleased that our veterans’ proposal passed the Senate with unanimous and bipartisan support. On behalf of the disabled veterans that would benefit from this effort, we hope that the Assembly follows the Senate’s lead by passing this legislation as soon as possible,” they added.