New Jersey is allocating more than $19 million dollars to the creation of affordable housing and efforts to protect residents from eviction.

The money will go to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which has been financially starved for almost a decade. The funds will then be distributed to various housing organizations in the state. =

When real estate is sold in New Jersey, the seller pays what’s called a “realty transfer fee.” The money collected then goes to fund beach protection and affordable housing. But for the better part of the past decade, housing advocates say funds that should have gone to affordable housing served as a revenue source for the state budget. Former Gov. Chris Christie even proposed eliminating the transfer fee during his second term.

While Gov. Phil Murphy campaigned on reallocating money to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, his first state budget placed $15 million in the fund and diverted $31 million to the general fund, per the Burlington County Times.

This February, however, Murphy laid out plans to allocate $60 million to the fund in the 2020 fiscal year. The $19 million is a part of that commitment with $4.7 million going to the development of 25 affordable housing units in Bordentown, $2 million for 10 units in Ocean City, and another $2 million for 10 units in Haddonfield.

In the case of Camden County’s Haddonfield, the development will be in the heart of the borough.

“Being centrally located, within walking distance to our schools, library, playgrounds, public transit and all of the conveniences of the downtown is really an accomplishment to be proud of,” said Haddonfield Mayor Neal Rochford in a statement. “We are excited to get to work on this project, and ultimately welcome new members of our community.”

For the state’s Department of Community Affairs, which administers the trust, accessibility was only one of the factors considered when funding projects.

The department said these projects had to have both private sector and community support and needed to address issues surrounding gentrification.