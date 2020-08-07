N.J. coronavirus recovery: NJT’s Access Link resumes cash fares
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
As of Friday morning, New Jersey had a total of 183,701 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
The state also reported 13,996 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and another 1,853 probable fatalities.
NJT’s Access Link resumes cash fares
Next week, NJ Transit’s paratransit program for people with disabilities will again accept cash fares, which have been suspended due to the pandemic.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 10, riders can pay cash fares on Access Link vehicles. Exact change is required, and Access Link operators will not be able to make change.
Despite the resumption of cash fares on Access Link vehicles, NJ Transit is still encouraging riders to use EZ-Wallet, a contactless electronic payment system.
Access Link is continuing to operate at full service during the coronavirus outbreak, and riders are required to wear face coverings unless exempted by a medical condition.