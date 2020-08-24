N.J. committee unanimously approves Pierre-Louis for state Supreme Court

A New Jersey legislative committee unanimously voted Monday in favor of Fabiana Pierre-Louis’ nomination to the state Supreme Court.

Pierre-Louis, 39, would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court if approved by the full Senate, which is expected to take up her nomination Thursday.

“My experiences will certainly assist me in looking carefully and doing my due diligence with every case that comes before the court,” she said during Monday’s hearing.

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Pierre-Louis has worked both as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of New Jersey and as a private defense attorney. She graduated from Rutgers Camden Law School.

Gov. Phil Murphy nominated her in June to fill the seat of Justice Walter Timpone, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 in November.