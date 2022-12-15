Health officials in Pa. face scrutiny over weak oversight of medical marijuana doctors

This originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Members of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board are publicly questioning the Wolf administration’s oversight of doctors and third-party certification companies, concerns that echo a yearlong Spotlight PA investigation into the state’s program.

During the most recent advisory board meeting in November, health department officials faced scrutiny over the rigor of telemedicine appointments for medical marijuana card approvals and advertising by medical marijuana businesses.

Daniel Kambic, a physician and board member, referred to the current situation as “a little sloppy,” although it wasn’t clear whether he was specifically referring to certifications themselves, the department’s oversight, or both. “I think we need to tighten it up a little bit,” Kambic said.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of patients must receive approval from a physician if they want to legally use cannabis in the state. Some patients connect to these physicians through largely unregulated third-party companies. Spotlight PA’s reporting revealed that some of these businesses make misleading or incorrect medical claims, benefit from unequal advertising rules, and allegedly tie a doctor’s payment to patient approvals.

Department of Health officials have repeatedly insisted the agency doesn’t have oversight of third-party companies that help patients schedule appointments with doctors. But they’ve also provided few details about how the department ensures that the state’s more than 1,800 approved physicians review a patient’s available medical records and provide appropriate consultations.

Denise Johnson, the state’s physician general and acting health secretary, told board members the department would provide more details before the next meeting. But she emphasized the importance of patient complaints.

“We’re not able to oversee every situation, and so we do need to get those specific reports,” she said.

It’s rare for the department to formally discipline a doctor over potential violations of the state’s medical marijuana rules. The health department recently accepted a recommendation to briefly suspend a practitioner’s ability to issue certifications after a patient complained that the doctor did not review her medical records during a telehealth appointment.