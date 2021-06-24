Massive 883-pound great white shark recently tracked off South Jersey coast

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

A nearly 900-pound, 11-foot-long great white shark pinged off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey as she made her way north last weekend.

Her name is Freya, and she was tagged and continues to be tracked by OCEARCH, an ocean research organization. On Tuesday, Freya, who weighs 883 pounds, pinged off the coast of Rhode Island.

Friday’s ping was close to the shoreline, but Captain John Malecki of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol said there is no need to panic as this time of year it’s normal for sharks to migrate north.

He says even dolphins are rarely seen close to where surfers or swimmers would be.