One of the largest grants in the history of a Philadelphia workforce development organization was a surprise.

This week, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott awarded the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative $4 million through her charitable organization Yield Giving.

Scott is an Amazon.com Inc. shareholder who has donated billions to charities since her divorce from founder Jeff Bezos.

Yield Giving conducts “quiet research” on the track record of community nonprofits and doesn’t disclose the philanthropist until a decision is made.

No strings are attached to how the money is spent, so the nonprofit can support more workers while exploring and experimenting with new ideas.

“They’re not asking us to do anything different. They’re saying you’re doing a really good job. Keep going, we trust you,” said Cait Garozzo, executive director of the University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative. “And that means a lot. It allows us to experiment and innovate to leverage the investment funds that we already have to grow in a way that feels authentic.”