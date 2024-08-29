A jury in Nevada has found a Democratic former Las Vegas-area politician guilty of murder in the killing of an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of his conduct in elected office.

Robert Telles hung his head, shaking it slightly from side to side as the verdict was read Wednesday in Clark County District Court. Jurors deliberated for nearly 12 hours after hearing eight days of evidence in his trial, which began Aug 12.

Telles, 47, has been jailed without bail since his arrest several days after Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was found stabbed to death in a side yard of his home over Labor Day weekend 2022.

Jurors now will hear evidence in the penalty phase of trial before deciding Telles’ sentence.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. Telles faces life in prison without parole, life with parole eligibility at 20 years, or 20 to 50 years in prison.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said outside the courtroom that he was surprised by the length of time the jury deliberated but is confident jurors carefully considered evidence.

“The jury hit the ball out of the park this time,” he said. “They hit a home run by getting the right verdict.”

Telles denied killing German. He alleged a broad conspiracy of people framed him for German’s killing in retaliation for his effort to root out corruption he saw in his office.

“I am not the kind of person who would stab someone. I didn’t kill Mr. German,” he testified. “And that’s my testimony.”

Telles’ wife and mother were in the court hallway and spoke with defense lawyer Robert Draskovich and co-counsel Michael Horvath after the verdict was read. They are expected to be called as character witnesses during the penalty hearing. Prosecutors planned to call German’s brother, Jay German, and two sisters, Jill Zwerg and Julie Smith.

Jessica Coleman, a coworker in the troubled county office who attended the trial, sobbed as she exited the courtroom after the verdict was read.

“Finally. Finally,” she said. “Finally the system is working.”