Philly ASL performer goes viral during Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Rihanna’s headline-making Super Bowl halftime performance delivered another iconic performance simultaneously by the show’s American Sign Language interpreter.

Justina Miles, a Philadelphia native, took the internet by storm on Sunday night with her ASL interpretation of Rihanna’s medley of hit songs.

“Rihanna was incredible but omg the ASL interpreter they had for her performance was LIVING. 10/10 all around,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Um Justina Miles for the ASL #SuperBowl #Rihanna was the true star of the #AppleMusicHalftimeShow,” another viewer tweeted.

Miles, who is deaf, was seen in a split screen with Rihanna during parts of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show that aired on Fox.

Rihanna’s ASL interpreter, Justina Miles, became the first deaf woman to perform the Super Bowl halftime show:

The performer was also on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during the pregame show, where she signed during Sheryl Lee Ralph’s performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”