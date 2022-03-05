Judge approves fix to end ‘race-norming’ in NFL concussion deal

Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in Philadelphia, who has overseen the NFL concussion case for a decade, dismissed their lawsuit but ordered the parties to address the problem. She approved the negotiated changes in an order filed Friday.

More than 3,300 former players or their families have sought awards for brain injuries linked to their playing days, more than 2,000 of them for moderate to advanced dementia.

The dementia cases have proven the most contentious, and only 3 in 10 claims have been paid to date. Another one-third have been denied, and the rest remain in limbo, often as the claim goes through several layers of review by the claims administrator, medical and legal consultants, audit investigators and judges.

In one recent ruling that shows the difficulty families have faced navigating the claims process, the reviewer bemoaned the long delays experienced by the widow of a former player found after his 2019 death to have advanced CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

His medical records show “progressive cognitive decline and unrebutted evidence that he suffered from CTE at the time of his death,” reviewer David Hoffman wrote.

“But those diagnoses, and the supporting medical records, do not fit into the settlement’s prescribed boxes for the claimed qualifying diagnosis (of dementia),” said Hoffman, an expert in contract law at the University of Pennsylvania law school.

The player, a Black man who was 57 when he died, also had his scores normed to account for his race, age, education and other factors, in keeping with the protocols used at the time. According to Hoffman, his claim would not qualify for an award even if his tests were rescored under the new race-blind formula.