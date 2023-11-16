From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Joy of Sox nonprofit organization presented its millionth pair of socks to Prevention Point Philadelphia on Wednesday, seeking to keep the feet of people experiencing homelessness and poverty warm as the colder weather hits.

When he started Joy of Sox 13 years ago, Founder and Chief Sock Person Tom Costello Jr. said the original plan was to focus on one Philadelphia shelter.

Since then, Joy of Sox has expanded to 34 states and 11 countries, which Costello says is due to the support from volunteers over the years.

“It’s amazing,” Costello said. “You hand a pair of socks to somebody on the street, their eyes open up.”