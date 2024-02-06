Irving, Doncic power Mavericks past 76ers without injured Embiid, 118-102

The Sixers know the value of having an MVP in the lineup. They dropped to 4-11 this season without two-time scoring champion Joel Embiid, who’s set for surgery this week to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey gamely tried to fill the 7-footer’s void and helped give the Sixers a four-point halftime lead.

Philly had little hope of maintaining that advantage. Irving made 5 of 6 shots in the third and scored 11 points. Doncic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer for a 72-70 lead, and Irving hit a pair of running jumpers that helped Dallas pull away and snap a two-game losing streak.

The Mavericks blew the game open the fourth and led by 20. They finished 17 of 43 from 3-point range.

Oubre scored 19 points, Harris had 17 and Maxey 15 for the Sixers.

Up next

Mavericks: At Brooklyn on Tuesday.

76ers: Host Golden State on Wednesday.