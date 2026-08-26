Investigation underway after Upper Pottsgrove police shoot and kill a man outside Montco home

An investigation is underway after police responding to a call of a possible home break-in shot and killed a man in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Police in Upper Pottsgrove Township, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, responded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call about a possible break-in attempt, according to the Montgomery County district attorney’s office. It released a statement that police found Glenwood Pysher IV at the rear of the home and ultimately shot and killed him.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.

Upper Pottsgrove Township Police Chief Al Werner declined to release any information, including the name of the officer, until the investigation is complete.