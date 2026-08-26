Investigation underway after Upper Pottsgrove police shoot and kill a man outside Montco home

Police in Upper Pottsgrove Township responded to a 911 call about a possible home break-in early Sunday morning.

Pottsgrove police cars with their sirens on at night.

Upper Pottsgrove police arrived at the scene responding to a possible break-in. (6abc)

An investigation is underway after police responding to a call of a possible home break-in shot and killed a man in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Police in Upper Pottsgrove Township, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, responded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call about a possible break-in attempt, according to the Montgomery County district attorney’s office. It released a statement that police found Glenwood Pysher IV at the rear of the home and ultimately shot and killed him.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.

Upper Pottsgrove Township Police Chief Al Werner declined to release any information, including the name of the officer, until the investigation is complete.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate