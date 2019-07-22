In scorching heat, thousands without power at the Jersey Shore late Sunday afternoon

Thousands are without power at the Jersey Shore late Sunday afternoon in the midst of extreme heat.

At 5:30 p.m., in Jersey Central Power & Light’s territory, there are about 6,000 customers impacted in Ocean County (mostly between Mantoloking and Point Pleasant Beach) and 3,000 in Monmouth County (Manasquan, Long Branch, and Highlands are the most impacted), according to the utility’s website.

Estimated power restoration times range from 6 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. With the exception of a blown transformer reported by the Mantoloking Police Department, other causes have not yet been detailed by Jersey Central Power & Light.

Further south, Atlantic City Electric is reporting around 3,000 outages in southern Ocean County, mostly in Long Beach Township and Beach Haven, and minimal impacts elsewhere. Estimated power restoration times are around 8 p.m.

Unlike Saturday when a cooling sea breeze formed, extreme heat is occurring right to the coastline late Sunday afternoon, with actual readings in the upper 90s to 100 degrees in many communities.

The National Weather Service said the heatwave will break for tomorrow when high temperatures will top out in the 80s.