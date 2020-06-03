In first-ever virtual budget session, Del. lawmakers brace for cuts amid pandemic

Delaware’s economy has taken a significant hit since the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdown brought business in the state to a halt. That turned what had been a year of plenty and a budget plan that grew state spending by nearly 4% into a year of deficit and cuts.

On Tuesday, members of the General Assembly’s Joint Finance Committee held their second day of budget hearings with state agencies presenting amendments to their spending plans to fill the budget hole.

Instead of in-person meetings, for the first time in state history, only a handful of lawmakers were actually physically present at Legislative Hall in Dover. Most of the debate was done via video conference with the audio live-streamed for the public to see on YouTube.

State Budget Director Mike Jackson said it’s a difficult process because there’s still so much uncertainty going into the new budget year, which starts on July 1. For instance, it’s not clear when the federal support put in place during the pandemic will expire, especially the increased federal share of Medicaid funding.

“We may see an increase in the eligible population in the coming months, we’re going to have to continue to monitor this budget to make sure we can pay our bills,” Jackson said. “As we’re looking at our overall fiscal plan and not using all our savings, this is why we don’t know what we don’t know yet.”

Some lawmakers bristled at proposed cuts Tuesday morning.