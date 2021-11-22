Health officials stress COVID-19 booster shot before the holidays

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

With the federal government’s blessing, public health leaders in New Jersey are urging all adults vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a booster shot in advance of the holidays — especially if they are planning to travel or gather in large groups.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that everyone 18 years and older who received Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago is now eligible for a third dose to further boost their immunity. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were previously cleared for a booster two months after their initial shot.

The CDC’s panel of vaccine experts acknowledged that the previous booster eligibility rules — which limited the shots to seniors and people whose health, work or housing put them at greater COVID-19 risk — led to confusion among health care providers and the public. The new guidelines are designed to simplify the process, which they hope will increase participation, especially among Black and Hispanic individuals who have been less likely to get third shots than white residents in New Jersey and nationwide.