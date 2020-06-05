Gov. Murphy nominates first Black woman justice to N.J. Supreme Court

Gov. Phil Murphy will nominate Fabiana Pierre-Louis to serve as an associate justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to serve on the court and only the third Black justice in the court’s history.

If confirmed, she will assume the seat of Justice Walter Timpone, who will reach the retirement age of 70 in November.

“Our courts must reflect our state,” Murphy said. “Today we are making a powerful statement of where and how these values guide us.”

Pierre-Louis is a first generation Haiti-American who received her bachelors and law degrees from Rutgers University. She is currently a partner in the offices of Montgomery McCracken in Cherry Hill. Prior to that position, she served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. She was the first woman of color to hold the Attorney-in-Charge position in the Trenton and Camden offices.