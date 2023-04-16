In private, Shapiro’s working group on climate change meets

The group tasked by Gov. Josh Shapiro with developing a state-level plan to fight climate change met for the first time this week, a step the Democrat promised to take when he questioned his predecessor’s strategy to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt carbon pricing.

The group met Tuesday, unannounced, at a time when Shapiro is walking a tightrope between allies: those who support capping planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and labor unions whose members work on coal and natural gas sites.

The group is chaired by Jackson Morris of the Natural Resources Defense Council, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group, and Mike Dunleavy, a retired business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 5 in Pittsburgh.

Shapiro’s office declined to identify any other members of the group or discuss the instructions that the governor gave to the working group.

Further, Shapiro’s office said the governor gave the working group no timeline to come up with recommendations, and is letting the group meet privately, without keeping public minutes of its meetings.

Pressed for details about what, exactly, the working group is supposed to do, Shapiro’s office pointed back to his criticism as a candidate of the centerpiece of then-Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change.

It could hurt the state’s energy industry, drive up electric prices and do little to curtail greenhouse gases, Shapiro has said.

“Governor Shapiro is focused on developing a comprehensive climate and energy policy that protects and creates energy jobs, takes real action to address climate change, protects consumers and ensures Pennsylvania has reliable, affordable, and clean power for the long term,” Shapiro’s office said. “As he committed to doing while running for this office, the governor has convened a group of environmental, labor and business leaders to work together and recommend solutions that meet this test.”

Shapiro’s most well-defined clean-energy goal is a pledge to ensure that Pennsylvania uses 30% of its electricity from renewable power sources by 2030, up from the current 8% in state law.