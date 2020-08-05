Girl and teen missing, 2 women dead after Isaias rips through region

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

A young Montgomery County girl with autism and a Delaware County teenager are missing while two women from Lehigh County and Delaware are dead after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding, damage and power outages.

Eliza Talal, 5, was last seen at noon on Tuesday at her home on Spring Valley Road in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, when she went missing. Sources told NBC10 the girl wandered outside at the height of the storm.

Eliza is autistic and non-verbal, according to police. She is described as an Asian girl standing 3-foot-6 and weighing 40 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie t-shirt with short sleeves and no shoes.

If you have any information on Eliza’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Towamencin Township Police at 215-368-7606.

Pennsylvania State Police also reported a teenager between the ages of 18 and 19 went missing at Ridley Creek State Park in Delaware County. The teen was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Ridley Creek Park area near W. Bishop Hollow and Chapel Hill roads.