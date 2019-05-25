Free fishing comes to Pennsylvania Memorial Day weekend
Anglers without a license are going to get a chance to fish for free on Sunday.
And for anyone who misses that opportunity, the state Fish and Boat Commission will offer another chance at license-free fishing in July.
If you’re over 16 and want to fish in a Pennsylvania lake, stream, or any other body of water, you generally need a license.
Those run about $23 a year for most residents. It may not be enough to break the bank, but the commission acknowledges the red tape may be enough to deter would-be anglers.
That’s where the free-fishing days come in.
They are scheduled on holidays — the first during Memorial Day weekend, and the second on the Fourth of July.
That way, those curious about fishing can give it a shot, and decide if they want to commit to a license.
Lots of state and community parks, and even some public libraries even loan out fishing tackle.
The rest of commonwealth’s regular fishing rules still apply.