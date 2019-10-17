Forecasters expect ‘widespread’ power outages Thursday at the Shore

Jersey Shore residents should be prepared for power outages Thursday as gusty winds continue to whip through the region.

As a low pressure system moves toward New England, the National Weather Service says westerly winds are gusting between 35 to 55 mph, with some gusts exceeding 60 mph.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the warning bulletin advises.

The National Weather Service also advises the public to be alert of falling trees.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” the bulletin continues.

Around 5,000 utility customers were without electricity early Thursday morning.