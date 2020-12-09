For restaurants, ‘the employment situation is catastrophic’

This story originally appeared on WESA.

Driven by the pandemic and related restrictions, and public health concerns, employment in Pittsburgh’s restaurant industry has declined by more than 31,000 workers compared to this time last year, according to research released last week.

As of October, the region’s restaurants employed about 57,000 workers, a sharp drop from the more than 88,000 working in those establishments a year ago, according to an analysis by regional economist Chris Briem at the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Social and Urban Research.

Within the restaurant sector, the largest job losses have been for employees of “full-service” establishments, where patrons typically order while seated and pay after their meal. Employment for workers in these types of restaurants is down 54 percent from a year ago.

“Over half of those jobs have not come back, pretty much, and it doesn’t look like they’re coming back very quickly,” Briem said.

There has been less impact on employment in limited-service restaurants, which include fast-food or takeout-only businesses. Employment in these types of businesses is only down 11 percent, Briem found.

Most concerning, Briem says, is that while there was some rebound of restaurant jobs in May and June, that has plateaued.

“Which is pretty problematic as we … enter this winter, as you might lose some of those jobs ever again,” he said.

Briem’s research includes the seven-county region of Allegheny, Armstong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland counties, using employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The pandemic has had uneven impacts on various sectors of the economy, and restaurants and the hospitality industry in general are among the hardest hit, he said.

“The employment situation is catastrophic for restaurants,” said John Longstreet, the president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.