Food banks expect demand to remain high for months as N.J. starts to reopen

Surge in unemployment

New Jersey’s official unemployment rate surged to 15.3% in April, more than four times its rate in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, which serves 16 counties, demand for food at partner agencies such as local food pantries has increased by about 50% overall since the pandemic struck but it’s even higher in areas of high unemployment like Atlantic City, said Nicole Williams, a spokeswoman.

At the same time, donations of food from supermarkets and elsewhere dropped by about 30% in May, forcing the food bank to buy more food and increasing its monthly expenses by about $1 million, she said. “Our supermarket partners are very good to us, but if they’re struggling to keep food on their own shelves, they certainly don’t have enough left to donate.”

The community food bank supplied enough food for about 7 million meals in both April and May, a record monthly high in the bank’s 45-year history, and demand is likely to remain strong, Williams said.

“We expect that need in the community will likely continue to grow, which may result in even higher expenses as we work to keep up with the demand,” Williams said.

Big demand in South Jersey

At Fulfill, a food bank serving Monmouth and Ocean counties, the pandemic has driven food demand up by about 40% from year-ago levels, said Kim Guadagno, the organization’s president and former lieutenant governor of New Jersey. With the Shore’s dependence on the tourism and hospitality businesses closed by the pandemic, the area is particularly hard-hit, she said.

“The longer we are closed, the more businesses will not be able to survive. And, as unemployment runs out — especially the federal bump — we expect more of an increase in demand,” Guadagno said.

In Passaic County, six nonprofits are cooperating to provide food and other essentials to homebound and at-risk populations.

Mark Dinglasan, executive director of CUMAC, one of the Passaic groups, said they had to change their food-distribution policies when the pandemic hit to minimize the risk of infection for staff and clients.

“Once COVID-19 happened, supply chains were broken and so sourcing food and then providing food in a way that was safe for our organization and our team members and our clients became a challenge,” he said.