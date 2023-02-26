Donate

Officials: Woman killed after fire inside nursing home in Wynnefield

  • 6abc digital staff
    • February 26, 2023
This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An elderly woman was killed in a fire inside a nursing home in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters responded to the Kearsley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on the 2100 block of North 49th Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the fire was reported inside a unit on the top floor.

By the time firefighters got there, Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker says it was too late to save the resident inside.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what sparked the fire.

The victim has not yet been identified.

