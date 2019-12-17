Fire destroys 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina

Pollution control teams responded to a marina in southern New Jersey after two large boats caught fire.

The fire at the Seaview Harbor Marina in Egg Harbor Township broke out around 1 a.m. Monday and took several hours to bring under control. The marina is located near the causeway that connects to Longport and at the mouth a back bay and an inlet connecting to the ocean.

The vessels are about 50 to 60 feet long and each was carrying about 1,000 gallons of fuel, the Coast Guard told WPVI-TV. The boats were partially submerged at their docks.



A National Guard truck was brought in to spray foam to contain the fire and to try to keep the fuel from spreading across the water. Marina officials hired a firm to conduct an environmental cleanup, which the U.S. Coast Guard is supervising.

The Coast Guard said a salvage plan was underway, adding that the marina and boat owners are responsible for all cleanup and mitigation.

Two boats caught fire and sank early this morning at Seaview Harbor Marina in Longport. Gas is leaking into the water. Coast Guard and the state DEP are on scene pic.twitter.com/XyXfbu51CC — colt 🎄 shaw (@coltshaw_) December 16, 2019



There were no reports of injuries, and officials say no wildlife was impacted.

Officials were trying to determine what caused the fires.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.