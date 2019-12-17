Down the Shore

Fire destroys 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina

(Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company photo)

(Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company photo)

Pollution control teams responded to a marina in southern New Jersey after two large boats caught fire.

The fire at the Seaview Harbor Marina in Egg Harbor Township broke out around 1 a.m. Monday and took several hours to bring under control. The marina is located near the causeway that connects to Longport and at the mouth a back bay and an inlet connecting to the ocean.

The vessels are about 50 to 60 feet long and each was carrying about 1,000 gallons of fuel, the Coast Guard told WPVI-TV. The boats were partially submerged at their docks.


A National Guard truck was brought in to spray foam to contain the fire and to try to keep the fuel from spreading across the water. Marina officials hired a firm to conduct an environmental cleanup, which the U.S. Coast Guard is supervising.

The Coast Guard said a salvage plan was underway, adding that the marina and boat owners are responsible for all cleanup and mitigation.


There were no reports of injuries, and officials say no wildlife was impacted.

Officials were trying to determine what caused the fires.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate