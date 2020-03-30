Fire damages ice cream parlor at Long Beach Island amusement park

A fire damaged an ice cream parlor at Long Beach Island’s only amusement park Sunday night.

Authorities say the blaze at the iconic Fantasy Island Amusement Parkin Beach Haven broke out shortly before 9 p.m.

A Facebook posting from the park said the fire was extinguished by 9:30 p.m. and that there were no injuries.

“We cannot thank the first responders enough for their service and for containing the fire so quickly. We appreciate the outpour of concern and support from the community,” the posting said.

The extent of damage to the structure was not immediately released.

The amusement park features rides, boardwalk games, an arcade, a boardwalk grille, an ice cream shop, and a classic carousel, according to the business’ website.