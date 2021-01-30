Fire breaks out at Ocean City boardwalk amusement park

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

A fire sent plumes of smoke billowing into the air as it burned at an amusement park on the Ocean City Boardwalk Saturday morning.

The fire began around 8 a.m. at Playland’s Castaway Cove. Black smoke could be seen blowing into the air from miles away.

Images from a still burning fire at Playland's Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/Qm6oAEQeIL — Nick Coh (@Nick_Coh) January 30, 2021

There were no immediate reports of injuries as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story and will be updated.