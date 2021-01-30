Fire breaks out at Ocean City boardwalk amusement park

  • NBC10 staff
    • January 30, 2021
Flames burn and smoke rises into the air behind a rollercoaster at an Ocean City Boardwalk amusement park. (Ted Greenberg/NBC10)

A fire sent plumes of smoke billowing into the air as it burned at an amusement park on the Ocean City Boardwalk Saturday morning.

The fire began around 8 a.m. at Playland’s Castaway Cove. Black smoke could be seen blowing into the air from miles away.

There were no immediate reports of injuries as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

