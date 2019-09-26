Feds: Five local medical professionals ensnared in $800M opioid crackdown

This article originally appeared on the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Seventeen local defendants, including five medical professionals, are among those ensnared in a coordinated health care fraud enforcement action across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Washington, D.C., involving more than $800 million in loss and the distribution of over 3.25 million opioid pills in so-called pill mill clinics, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

The takedown includes new charges against 48 defendants for their roles in submitting over $160 million in fraudulent claims. Of those 48 defendants, 15 are doctors or medical professionals, and at least 24 were charged for their roles in diverting opioids. In Eastern Pennsylvania alone, the conduct involved submission of more than $4 million in fraudulent claims and distribution of approximately 738,000 oxycodone pills to the streets of this District.

The announcement comes a year after federal officials formed the Newark/Philadelphia Regional Medicare Fraud Strike Force, which targets opioid-related wrongdoings. The joint law enforcement effort is designed to bring together the resources and expertise of the Health Care Fraud (HCF) Unit in the Justice Department’s Criminal Division’s Fraud Section, the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the District of New Jersey and the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Additional partners are the FBI, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“As today’s takedown demonstrates, this Strike Force has produced precisely what we hoped it would – and by that I mean tangible results,” said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania William M. McSwain said in a statement.

Here is more on the locals who were charged: