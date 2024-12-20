As suspected drone sightings over the eastern U.S. including New Jersey continue to captivate many, the federal government’s authority to track and disable unmanned aircraft deemed threatening is set to expire after Friday and a temporary spending bill before Congress that would extend that power is now in question.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday temporarily banned drone flights in 22 areas of New Jersey where critical infrastructure is located. FAA officials said the flight restrictions were requested by federal security agencies and are effective through Jan. 17.

Federal and local authorities have been investigating sightings of suspected drones, but officials say there has been nothing so far to suggest that any drones have posed a national security or public safety threat. In fact, authorities say, many of the drone sightings have actually been legal drones, manned aircraft, helicopters and even stars.

Tucked into the bipartisan plan to prevent a government shutdown is a provision that would extend the authority of the departments of Homeland Security and Justice to track and disable unmanned aircraft deemed a credible threat from Dec. 20 until March 14.

That authority is vital, homeland security officials and experts say, to detect and disable any threatening drones flying near military bases, the president’s location, U.S. borders, prisons and mass gatherings such as New Year’s Eve celebrations and the Super Bowl — and they were hopeful a reauthorization of those powers will be approved before Friday’s expiration.