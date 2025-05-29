Ex-Trump attorney, top DOJ official picked to be federal judge in Philadelphia-based appeals court

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is nominating his former criminal defense lawyer Emil Bove, who as a high-ranking Justice Department official was behind the controversial move to drop the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, to become a federal appeals court judge.

As acting deputy attorney general, Bove has been at the center of some of the department’s most scrutinized actions since Trump’s return to the White House in January.

Bove ordered the dismissal of charges against the Democratic leader of America’s biggest city, accused FBI officials of “insubordination” for refusing to hand over the names of agents who investigated the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and ordered the firings of a group of prosecutors involved in the Jan. 6 criminal cases.

He also moved aggressively to align the department with Trump’s agenda around immigration and other matters, ordering federal prosecutors to investigate for potential criminal prosecution state or local officials who are believed to be interfering with the Republican administration’s immigration crackdown.

Trump picked Bove to fill a vacancy on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears cases from Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The nomination, which is subject to Senate confirmation, comes just months into Bove’s contentious tenure at the department.

“Emil is SMART, TOUGH, and respected by everyone,” Trump said in a social media post announcing the nomination. “He will end the Weaponization of Justice, restore the Rule of Law, and do anything else that is necessary to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Emil Bove will never let you down!”