One of the most important signs of how people will vote is how much education they have. Voters who attended college are much more likely to back Democrats, while those without degrees usually go Republican.

So as The Associated Press looked for places to explore this topic, we focused our attention on Centre County, Pennsylvania. The area is home to Pennsylvania State University, making it a classic blue dot in a red region.

But the county is attracting more people with college degrees, and small towns in the area are going from red to purple and purple to blue. Nothing is certain in this tumultuous election year, but the changes could help Kamala Harris counter Donald Trump’s margins in more rural areas. Here’s what we found in Centre County.

A traditional swing county is swinging in one direction

Centre County has 160,000 residents in the middle of Pennsylvania, and it’s been a traditional swing area over the years. But that’s changed, with Democratic presidential candidates winning consistently in recent elections and Democrats maintaining control over the county board of commissioners.

The shift is reflected in data on education. A decade ago, 39.4% of residents had a four-year college degree or more. Last year, it was up to 47.6%. County leaders are pushing to diversify the economy beyond Penn State, focusing on new attractions like an iron man triathlon and developments like expanded healthcare facilities.