Thousands of Eagles fans ‘flock’ to Lincoln Financial Field for home opener

Shawn Coey, Kristopher Powell, and Jenna Boone enjoyed the sights and sounds of an Eagles tailgate ahead of Monday night's home opener against the Vikings. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Shawn Coey, Kristopher Powell, and Jenna Boone enjoyed the sights and sounds of an Eagles tailgate ahead of Monday night's home opener against the Vikings. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Eagles fans packed Lincoln Financial Field for the season’s home opener against the Minnesota Vikings Monday.

Thousands of fans made the most of the primetime slot on ABC by tailgating from sunup til sundown outside the stadium.

There’s always plenty of fun to be had at tailgates, including face painting and a whole hog for fans to enjoy. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

While Philadelphia is strictly Eagles territory, that didn’t stop some Vikings fans from making their way to The Linc.

Vikings fan Dennis VanDyke met up with his friend, Kyle Angelucci, who happens to be a fan of the Eagles.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Dennis VanDyke, Drew Staples, and Kyle Angelucci showed that even rivals can enjoy a tailgate together ahead of the Eagles-Vikings game on Sep. 19, 2022. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Eagles fans are known for their diehard loyalty to their team, and both guys got to witness that in-person.

“Already on the way in, I was getting chirped up a little bit, so I’m imagining it’s going to just get worse as the night goes on,” VanDyke said. “I’ve heard that Philly fans aren’t the nicest.”

Players from past seasons adorn the side of a fans’ RV posted outside of ‘The Linc’ on Sep. 19, 2022. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“He’s already gotten some chirps out of his thrown his way,” Angelucci said. “But, you know, I’m sure as the night goes on, as long as the Eagles win, it’ll be more lighthearted chirps.”

Some fans didn’t just show up for the game itself, but for the friends and memories created in the parking lot before kickoff.

Fan flags fly high during tailgates. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Jenna Boone has been a fan pretty much her entire life and despite her excitement for Monday’s game, there was someone else on her mind that evening.

“A good friend of mine passed away not too long ago over the summer, and she was a diehard Eagles fan,” Boone said. “I think they’re going to do it for her this year, and that’s what I’m hoping. She’s here with us and I think we got it this year.”

The next Eagles home game is scheduled for October 2nd when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • Players from past seasons adorn the side of a fans' RV posted outside of 'The Linc' on Sep. 19, 2022. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Players from past seasons adorn the side of a fans' RV posted outside of 'The Linc' on Sep. 19, 2022. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Country artist Jordan Davis performed for fans before Monday night's match up against the Minnesota Vikings. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Country artist Jordan Davis performed for fans before Monday night's match up against the Minnesota Vikings. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Planes with banners attached to them flew above Lincoln Financial Field ahead of Monday night's game. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Planes with banners attached to them flew above Lincoln Financial Field ahead of Monday night's game. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fans fired up their grills outside of Lincoln Financial Field on Sep. 19, 2022. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Fans fired up their grills outside of Lincoln Financial Field on Sep. 19, 2022. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Eagles fans display their fandom, as well as their hatred of opposing teams in the NFC on their RVs. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Eagles fans display their fandom, as well as their hatred of opposing teams in the NFC on their RVs. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter at WHYY.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate