Eagles fans packed Lincoln Financial Field for the season’s home opener against the Minnesota Vikings Monday.

Thousands of fans made the most of the primetime slot on ABC by tailgating from sunup til sundown outside the stadium.

While Philadelphia is strictly Eagles territory, that didn’t stop some Vikings fans from making their way to The Linc.

Vikings fan Dennis VanDyke met up with his friend, Kyle Angelucci, who happens to be a fan of the Eagles.

Eagles fans are known for their diehard loyalty to their team, and both guys got to witness that in-person.

“Already on the way in, I was getting chirped up a little bit, so I’m imagining it’s going to just get worse as the night goes on,” VanDyke said. “I’ve heard that Philly fans aren’t the nicest.”

“He’s already gotten some chirps out of his thrown his way,” Angelucci said. “But, you know, I’m sure as the night goes on, as long as the Eagles win, it’ll be more lighthearted chirps.”

Some fans didn’t just show up for the game itself, but for the friends and memories created in the parking lot before kickoff.

Jenna Boone has been a fan pretty much her entire life and despite her excitement for Monday’s game, there was someone else on her mind that evening.

“A good friend of mine passed away not too long ago over the summer, and she was a diehard Eagles fan,” Boone said. “I think they’re going to do it for her this year, and that’s what I’m hoping. She’s here with us and I think we got it this year.”

The next Eagles home game is scheduled for October 2nd when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.