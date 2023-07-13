Authorities are seeking information about a drone that may have been flying near a northwestern Pennsylvania jail before the escape of a homicide suspect last week, and they say they have increasing concerns that the escaped prisoner may be armed.

Michael Burham, 34, fled the Warren County Prison late Thursday by climbing on exercise equipment to gain access to the roof and then used a rope fashioned from jail bedding to get down, authorities said. Prior to his escape, Burham had been held on $1 million bail and was facing numerous charges, including kidnapping and burglary.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police told reporters Wednesday afternoon that the drone was heard by a couple of people — although he didn’t know whether it was seen — “immediately adjacent to the jail” just before the escape. Surveillance video did not capture any drone, he said.

“I’m not a big believer in coincidences,” he said. “There could be a perfectly innocent and reasonable explanation. … If there’s not an innocent explanation, perhaps that assists us in finding him and also finding anyone providing aid.”

Bivens also said recent information has made him increasingly worried that Burham is armed. He did not give further details.

Prosecutors in Chautauqua County, New York say Burham is the prime suspect in the May 11 killing of Kala Hodgkin, 34, and a related arson in Jamestown, New York. He’s also accused of having abducted an elderly couple in Pennsylvania while trying to evade capture before his arrest in South Carolina, and Warren police consider him “very dangerous.”

State police say more than 200 state, federal and local law enforcement officers are involved in the manhunt and reward money in the case now totals $19,500. Police have said they believe Burham is still in the area more than five days after his escape, having found campsites and small stockpiles they believe are associated with him. Investigators have also said they believe he is getting help from someone and have vowed to prosecute anyone who aids him.

Warren County commissioners, meanwhile, vowed Wednesday to make security upgrades and reevaluate procedures.

Commissioners say the law requires inmates to be provided with time in the jail yard, a room with a cage on the top floor, and inmates are taken there in shifts. While there, they are on camera monitored by staff, but “the amount of time that he got out of that roof was quicker than anybody could respond to to get inside the room,” Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said Wednesday. Whether such monitoring was effective security was “absolutely” under review, he said.