America’s first second gentleman gets his turn on center stage tonight

He has a ‘wife guy’ persona

Before Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer by trade, was traveling the country and the world on behalf of the administration, he may have been best known as a “wife guy” – a hyped-up husband who was often posting selfies on social media, cheering on his famous wife.

It’s a reputation that was dented slightly in recent weeks, when news broke that Emhoff had cheated on his first wife Kerstin, with whom he has two adult kids. Both he and his ex-wife released statements that said they continue to have a good relationship with each other, and with Harris as a co-parent.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” Emhoff said in a statement.

Kerstin Emhoff said, “Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together.”

The couple divorced years before Doug Emhoff met Harris. Harris knew about the situation before they got married in 2014, and it was known about by the people who vetted Harris to be President Biden’s running mate, a person familiar with the details but who was not authorized to speak publicly about them said.

Emhoff and Harris were set up on a blind date by one of his clients. He has said it was love at first sight. On Thursday, when Harris gives her keynote addressing capping the Democratic National Convention, they will also be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

Friends of Harris and Emhoff say the second gentleman makes it a priority to be a good partner to the vice president.

“I love me some Doug Emhoff,” Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., told NPR. “He is an unrelenting, unflinching partner. When things are tough, he is right there. At her highest highs and her lowest lows, he is there.”

NPR’s Alejandra Marquez Janse and Linnea Anderson contributed to this story.