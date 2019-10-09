This PennLive article appeared on PA Post.

An estimated 21,000 Pennsylvania state government employees can now easily drop their union membership at any time as a result of a change written into their recently ratified labor contracts.

Previously, these employees represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 668, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776, and the Pennsylvania State Correctional Officers Association were forced to pay union dues and limited to resigning their union membership in the 15-day window that opened prior to their labor contract expiring.

The inclusion of the so-called “maintenance of membership” clause in the former contracts is the subject of pending lawsuits that have the backing of the Harrisburg-based Fairness Center, a nonprofit anti-union public interest law firm.

“Maintenance of membership restrictions clearly violate our clients’ constitutional rights, and union officials should have dropped those restrictions a long time ago,” said David Osborne, president and general counsel for the Fairness Center. “It’s a big step in the right direction. Our clients had to sue to enforce their rights and the rights of those who are similarly situated, and only then did their union officials start to doubt their constitutional authority to keep members from resigning.”

While not speaking for the other unions, Wendell Young IV, president of the UCFW Local 1776, called the Fairness Center’s claim about the lawsuits being a factor in the removal of this clause from his union’s new contract as absolute nonsense.

“There’s a very basic element of every contract our union has in both the public and private sector and that is if any provision is found to be inconsistent due to a change in the law or invalidated by changes in the law, they are considered invalidated. So Janus changed the law,” Young said.