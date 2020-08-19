Developer who wants to turn Sigma Studios into condos wins delay at Historical Commission

Save for a blue historical marker, it’s hard to tell Philadelphia’s 200 block of N. 12th Street was once a hub where Philly Soul and that famous “Philly Sound” thrived in the 1970s, producing the music of greats like Teddy Pendergrass, The O’Jays, and Lou Rawls.

The property, which sits across the street from a parking lot and a block away from the Philadelphia Convention Center, once drew the likes of Stevie Wonder and David Bowie. It was where Philadelphia International Records – the Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and Thom Bell label – got its start.

“The music that was made in this building literally changed the world,” said Jack McCarthy, a historian and archivist in Philadelphia specializing in the city’s music history.

McCarthy and a handful of others tried to make a case Wednesday for why the building should be added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places.

It’s part of a larger effort to eventually make the building a museum that would highlight the city’s influence on 20th-century popular music and prevent its demolition by the investors who bought the building in 2015 for $1.55 million, according to city property records. The building owner’s attorney Nino Tinari said the owners had, in 2019, rezoned the building for residential use. Permits filed with the city in 2018 indicate plans for a 10-story building with 26 dwellings, topped by a roof deck. The area where the building sits is gentrifying rapidly with formerly commercial or industrial buildings morphing into luxury apartments and condos.

“I also want to make aware that this property has already been zoned for a structure of various condominiums back in 2019,” said Tinari.

The likelihood that the building’s history could be overwritten by luxury dwellings only added urgency to the call to recognize its past.